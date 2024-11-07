News & Insights

GTN Ltd. Director Alters Stock Holdings

November 07, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Robert Martino, a director at GTN Ltd., has divested his personal holdings in the company’s securities, although Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd., where he is a shareholder, retains a significant stake. This change in director’s interest could be a point of interest for investors monitoring insider activity within GTN Ltd. Such shifts in director holdings often capture the attention of those keen on assessing potential implications for company performance.

