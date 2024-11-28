News & Insights

GTN Ltd. Announces Director David Ryan’s Departure

November 28, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced that David Ryan will no longer serve as a director as of November 29, 2024. Despite his departure, Ryan holds a significant interest in the company through 150,000 fully paid ordinary shares owned by Ryvan Pty Limited as part of the Ryan Superannuation Fund. This change may interest investors tracking leadership and shareholding dynamics at GTN Ltd.

