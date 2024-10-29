GTN Ltd. Addresses Late Filing of Director’s Share Acquisition

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has acknowledged a late filing of Appendix 3Y, detailing a change in the securities interest of Director Craig Coleman due to an administrative oversight. The delay involved the acquisition of 7,192 shares linked to a takeover offer by Viburnum Holdings. GTN assures that measures are now in place to prevent future oversights during the offer period.

