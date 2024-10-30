News & Insights

GTI Resources Expands Uranium Prospects in Wyoming

October 30, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Resources Ltd has made significant strides in its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming, with the approval of a drilling permit for 57,000 feet and completion of 73 drill holes. The drilling has expanded and upgraded the current mineral resource estimate, revealing promising uranium mineralization extending north of the existing resource area. Additionally, the company completed a $2.25 million placement and was accepted as a member of the Uranium Producers of America.

