GTI Energy Ltd Lists New Options on ASX

GTI Energy Ltd has announced the quotation of over 411 million options on the ASX, under the new ticker code GTROC. These options have an exercise price of $0.01 and will expire on September 25, 2028. This move provides investors with an opportunity to engage with GTI Energy’s expanding financial instruments.

