GSM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/22/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/22/26, Ferroglobe PLC (Symbol: GSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.015, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of GSM's recent stock price of $3.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSM's low point in its 52 week range is $3.51 per share, with $5.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.79.

In Thursday trading, Ferroglobe PLC shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

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Further GSM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.