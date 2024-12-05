GSK, Zhifei revise, extend strategic vaccine collaboration in China

GSK (GSK) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products to revise the terms on which Zhifei will commercialise GSK’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, in mainland China. The revised agreement extends the original 3-year period during which Zhifei has exclusive rights to import, distribute and co-promote the vaccine in mainland China for an additional 8 years through to 2034, with revised expected volumes. Under the revised agreement, Zhifei also agrees to engage exclusively with GSK to explore a potential collaboration, with an initial term of 10 years, on the commercialisation of a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in mainland China, subject to regulatory approval of the vaccine. This agreement amends the agreement previously announced in October 2023. Subject to the terms of the revised agreement, the parties expect Zhifei will purchase volumes of Shingrix, phased over time, with a potential total value to GSK of GBP 2.3bn over the 6-year period 2024-2029. Previously contracted minimum purchase levels no longer apply.

