GSK Plc Announces Regulatory Expansion For Arexvy In Japan To Include Adults Aged 50-59

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved a regulatory application to extend the indication of Arexvy for the prevention of RSV disease to include adults aged 50-59 at increased risk. Since September 2023, GSK's RSV vaccine has been approved in Japan for adults aged 60 and over. The regulatory expansion was supported by results from a global phase III trial.

The company noted that, 35 countries, including the US, have expanded approval for its RSV vaccine at increased risk population.

