News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK Plc Announces Regulatory Expansion For Arexvy In Japan To Include Adults Aged 50-59

November 22, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved a regulatory application to extend the indication of Arexvy for the prevention of RSV disease to include adults aged 50-59 at increased risk. Since September 2023, GSK's RSV vaccine has been approved in Japan for adults aged 60 and over. The regulatory expansion was supported by results from a global phase III trial.

The company noted that, 35 countries, including the US, have expanded approval for its RSV vaccine at increased risk population.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.