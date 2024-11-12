GSK downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford downgraded GSK (GSK) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $39.50, down from $53. The firm finds it “frustrating” that despite the favorable Zantac settlement, robust performance of GSK’s Specialty unit, and pipeline successes, the shares “continue to languish.” While GSK’s fundamental value remains compelling, overhangs for the company’s Arexvy and Shingrix vaccines, “more subdued” 2025 growth, and few near-term catalysts to “rebuild belief” suggests the stock’s value disconnect may persist, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

