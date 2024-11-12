News & Insights

Stocks

GSK downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

November 12, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford downgraded GSK (GSK) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $39.50, down from $53. The firm finds it “frustrating” that despite the favorable Zantac settlement, robust performance of GSK’s Specialty unit, and pipeline successes, the shares “continue to languish.” While GSK’s fundamental value remains compelling, overhangs for the company’s Arexvy and Shingrix vaccines, “more subdued” 2025 growth, and few near-term catalysts to “rebuild belief” suggests the stock’s value disconnect may persist, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.