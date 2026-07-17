GSK Decides Not To Progress Development Of Camlipixant In Refractory Chronic Cough

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) issued an update on the CALM-1 and CALM-2 phase III clinical trials, which assessed the efficacy and safety of two doses of camlipixant in adults with refractory chronic cough. The company said, based on the aggregate data, the limited efficacy demonstrated is unlikely to transform patient care. GSK has decided not to progress further development of camlipixant in refractory chronic cough.

CALM-1 met its primary endpoint with camlipixant 50mg twice daily showing statistically significant reductions in 24-hour cough frequency versus placebo at week 12. CALM-2 did not reach statistical significance in the same primary endpoint with 50mg twice daily at week 24.

GSK shares are trading at 1,898.00 pence, down 2.97%.

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