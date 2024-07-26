GSK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of GSK plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.73, changing hands as high as $40.04 per share. GSK plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.675 per share, with $45.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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