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GSK

GSK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

July 26, 2024 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of GSK plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.73, changing hands as high as $40.04 per share. GSK plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: GSK plc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.675 per share, with $45.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.83.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Business Development Company List
 USM Historical Stock Prices
 Verizon Communications Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Business Development Company List-> USM Historical Stock Prices-> Verizon Communications Stock Split History-> More articles by this source->

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