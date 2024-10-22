News & Insights

GSE Systems Announces Merger with Pelican Energy

October 22, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

GSE Systems ( (GVP) ) has provided an update.

GSE Systems, Inc. has announced an amended merger with Pelican Energy Partners, offering stockholders a 69% premium over the closing price as of August 7, 2024. This all-cash transaction, valued at $4.60 per share, has been unanimously approved by GSE’s board. With challenges facing the company, including financial uncertainties and competitive disadvantages, the merger promises to maximize stockholder value. GSE encourages stockholders to vote in favor, highlighting the robust auction process and lack of superior alternatives.

GVP

