GSBD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 7/28/26. As a percentage of GSBD's recent stock price of $9.31, this dividend works out to approximately 3.44%, so look for shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc to trade 3.44% lower — all else being equal — when GSBD shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSBD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSBD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.65 per share, with $12.028 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.37.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GSBD makes up 3.56% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding GSBD).

In Friday trading, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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Further GSBD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.