GSBD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSBD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSBD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.65 per share, with $12.028 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.37.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GSBD makes up 3.56% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding GSBD).
In Friday trading, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
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Further GSBD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.