GSBC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/29/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/29/26, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GSBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 7/14/26. As a percentage of GSBC's recent stock price of $77.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when GSBC shares open for trading on 6/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $53.76 per share, with $77.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.85.

In Thursday trading, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further GSBC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.