GS Yuasa Continues Performance-Based Stock Plan

GS Yuasa Corporation has announced the continuation of its performance-based stock compensation plan, involving a disposition of 95,000 treasury shares through third-party allotment. This move aims to align the interests of its directors with the company’s long-term performance and share price, promoting corporate value enhancement. The transaction is expected to have a minor dilution impact, representing just 0.09% of the company’s total shares outstanding.

