News & Insights

Stocks

GS Yuasa Continues Performance-Based Stock Plan

November 26, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GS Yuasa (JP:6674) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GS Yuasa Corporation has announced the continuation of its performance-based stock compensation plan, involving a disposition of 95,000 treasury shares through third-party allotment. This move aims to align the interests of its directors with the company’s long-term performance and share price, promoting corporate value enhancement. The transaction is expected to have a minor dilution impact, representing just 0.09% of the company’s total shares outstanding.

For further insights into JP:6674 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GYUAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.