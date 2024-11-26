GS Yuasa Continues Performance-Based Stock Plan

GS Yuasa (JP:6674) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
GS Yuasa Corporation has announced the continuation of its performance-based stock compensation plan, involving a disposition of 95,000 treasury shares through third-party allotment. This move aims to align the interests of its directors with the company’s long-term performance and share price, promoting corporate value enhancement. The transaction is expected to have a minor dilution impact, representing just 0.09% of the company’s total shares outstanding.
For further insights into JP:6674 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.