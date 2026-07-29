Markets

GS Engineering & Construction Swings To Earnings In Q2

July 29, 2026 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GS Engineering & Construction Corp. (006360.KS), a South Korean engineering and construction company, on Wednesday reported profit in the second quarter of 2026 compared with loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company came in at KRW 2.56 billion compared with loss of KRW 62.72 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 91.35 billion from KRW 162.06 billion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 2.78 trillion from KRW 3.20 trillion in the previous year.

GS Engineering & Construction is currently trading 15.55% lesser at KRW 21,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.