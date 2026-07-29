GS Engineering & Construction Swings To Earnings In Q2

(RTTNews) - GS Engineering & Construction Corp. (006360.KS), a South Korean engineering and construction company, on Wednesday reported profit in the second quarter of 2026 compared with loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company came in at KRW 2.56 billion compared with loss of KRW 62.72 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 91.35 billion from KRW 162.06 billion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 2.78 trillion from KRW 3.20 trillion in the previous year.

GS Engineering & Construction is currently trading 15.55% lesser at KRW 21,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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