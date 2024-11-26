News & Insights

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA Reports Strong Asset Growth

November 26, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a leading financial group in Argentina, has shown substantial growth in its financial position as of September 2024. The company’s assets and loans have significantly increased, reflecting strong performance in the Argentine financial sector. This positive trend showcases the group’s resilience and potential in the evolving market landscape.

