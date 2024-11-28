News & Insights

Grupo Ezentis Boosts Financial Structure with Capital Increase

November 28, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Grupo Ezentis S.A. has announced a strategic financial move by executing a cash capital increase, in partnership with Global Tech Opportunities 30, to bolster their financial structure. This decision includes a reduction in the maximum issuance amount of convertible bonds, aligning with the newly agreed capital increase. This initiative reflects Ezentis’ commitment to strengthening its market position.

