Grupo Ezentis Boosts Financial Structure with Capital Increase

Grupo Ezentis S.A. has announced a strategic financial move by executing a cash capital increase, in partnership with Global Tech Opportunities 30, to bolster their financial structure. This decision includes a reduction in the maximum issuance amount of convertible bonds, aligning with the newly agreed capital increase. This initiative reflects Ezentis’ commitment to strengthening its market position.

