Grupo Ecoener Announces 2024 Interim Dividend Distribution

Grupo Ecoener SAU has announced an interim dividend of €0.08780 per share for the fiscal year 2024, with key dates including a last trading date of November 7 and a payment date of November 12. The distribution excludes 29,075 treasury shares and will be processed through IBERCLEAR, with RENTA 4 BANCO, S.A. acting as the paying agent.

