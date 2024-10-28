News & Insights

Stocks

Grupo Ecoener Announces 2024 Interim Dividend Distribution

October 28, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grupo Ecoener SAU (ES:ENER) has released an update.

Grupo Ecoener SAU has announced an interim dividend of €0.08780 per share for the fiscal year 2024, with key dates including a last trading date of November 7 and a payment date of November 12. The distribution excludes 29,075 treasury shares and will be processed through IBERCLEAR, with RENTA 4 BANCO, S.A. acting as the paying agent.

For further insights into ES:ENER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.