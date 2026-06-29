Growth vs. Value: Which Side of the Trade Is Winning Right Now?

Key Points

Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) is up 14.4%, while the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is up 1.8%.

Concerns about the Iran war, inflation, and the Fed's path are driving interest in undervalued stocks.

With no clear resolution in sight for many of these factors, value still looks to have the edge for the remainder of 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF ›

The U.S. stock market has been a real roller coaster ride in 2026.

In the first quarter of the year, investors rotated out of tech and growth stocks and into value, defensive, dividend, and small-cap stocks. The idea of fewer, if any, rate cuts ahead and the start of the war in Iran resulted in the markets turning more risk-averse.

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In April and May, following a strong quarterly earnings season, growth took back leadership. Tech revenue and earnings came in stronger than expected, fueling the return of the artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiaries.

In June, momentum has swung back in value's favor in a big way. The Fed's hawkish turn and 4% inflation had investors rethinking allocations again.

Value is significantly outperforming in 2026

Using the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) and the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) as proxies, value is beating growth year to date (as of 6/26) by 14.4% to 1.8%.

The primary themes that the market is focused on right now are:

The Fed

Inflation

The Iran war

The AI boom and its effect on financial results going forward seem to be priced in at this point (although individual cases like Micron Technology's blowout quarterly earnings report could still send prices higher). The unknowns are what the market seems more focused on.

That theme has kept value stocks outperforming, especially in June, when the Vanguard Value ETF is outperforming the Vanguard Growth ETF by 11% so far.

Will value remain the leader for the rest of 2026?

The outlook for the rest of 2026 still seems to favor value over growth.

The annualized U.S. inflation rate is back above 4% for the first time since May 2023. It could remain in the 3% to 4% range for several more months, but falling oil prices may take some of the pressure off if they can remain lower.

A firm end to the war in Iran would be the best outcome for U.S. stocks. Not only would it likely keep oil prices well below the $100 level, but it would also reduce geopolitical risks, ease inflationary pressures, and potentially give the Fed some room to take rate hikes off the table later this year. All of these factors would support U.S. stock prices.

However, these remain unknowns with no clear sense of when they might be resolved. Investors already seem inclined to favor value stocks that could provide some downside protection should things go south. Plus, with all of the Magnificent Seven stocks trading at least 12% below their all-time highs, there may be some perception that the previous mega-cap leaders are no longer the winners they once were.

Value has been a big winner so far in 2026. The ride might not be over yet.

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.