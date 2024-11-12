GrowGeneration Reports Mixed Third Quarter 2024 Results

Growgeneration ( (GRWG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Growgeneration presented to its investors.

GrowGeneration Corp is a prominent retailer and distributor of hydroponic and organic gardening products, known for its extensive product range and being the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States.

In its third quarter 2024 financial report, GrowGeneration reported a decline in net sales and an increased net loss, though it showed positive growth in same-store sales and proprietary brand sales. The company is undergoing a strategic restructuring to optimize its operations.

Key financial highlights include a 10.2% decrease in net sales to $50 million, primarily due to the closure of 25 retail locations. Despite this, same-store sales increased by 12.5%, and proprietary brand sales rose to 23.8% of total sales. Operating expenses decreased by 5.4%, helping to offset some financial losses, but the net loss grew to $11.4 million. The gross profit margin decreased significantly due to restructuring costs and market pressures.

GrowGeneration’s management remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing strategic initiatives in e-commerce and proprietary brand sales. The company aims to position itself for sustainable growth in 2025 by capitalizing on industry opportunities and improving operational efficiencies.

