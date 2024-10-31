Groupe JAJ Reports Turnover Decline Amid Expansion Plans

News & Insights

Groupe JAJ SA (FR:GJAJ) has released an update.

Groupe JAJ SA has reported a decline in turnover for the first half of 2024-2025, citing significant delivery delays and poor weather conditions as major contributing factors. Despite these challenges, the company experienced growth in certain regions such as Germany and the Benelux, and plans to expand its Schott-branded boutiques and invest in modernizing its webstores. Groupe JAJ remains optimistic about a return to growth, while also committing to sustainable development and eco-friendly practices.

