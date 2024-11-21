Groupe ETPO Sells Canadian Subsidiary EC4 Amid Reorganization

Compagnie Industrielle et Financiere d’Entreprises SA (FR:INFE) has released an update.

Groupe ETPO has sold its Canadian subsidiary EC4 as part of a strategic reorganization, focusing its efforts on engineering services and complex project management in Canada. The group, which achieved a turnover of 242 million euros in 2023, continues to expand its core construction business across various regions, including France, Africa, and Canada. Majority-controlled by Groupe Spie batignolles since January 2024, ETPO remains a significant player in maritime, river, and civil engineering works.

