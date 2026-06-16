Groupe Dynamite Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Groupe Dynamite Inc. (EU7.F) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$51.680 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$27.336 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Groupe Dynamite Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$57.264 million or C$0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to C$310.579 million from C$226.656 million last year.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$51.680 Mln. vs. C$27.336 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.45 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$310.579 Mln vs. C$226.656 Mln last year.

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