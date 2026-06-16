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Groupe Dynamite Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

June 16, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Groupe Dynamite Inc. (EU7.F) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$51.680 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$27.336 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Groupe Dynamite Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$57.264 million or C$0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to C$310.579 million from C$226.656 million last year.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$51.680 Mln. vs. C$27.336 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.45 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$310.579 Mln vs. C$226.656 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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