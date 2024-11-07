Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Reports Robust Gains and Growth

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) has reported significant capital gains of €1.1 billion from the sale of listed assets and a strong increase in NAV per share to €117.99 as of September 2024. The company continues to focus on value creation through both listed and private assets, with a commitment to achieving double-digit returns for shareholders in the medium term. GBL’s solid liquidity of €4.3 billion positions it well to seize future investment opportunities while maintaining steady dividend growth.

