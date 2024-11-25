Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 122,534 shares through an independent financial institution. This move is part of GBL’s strategy to boost shareholder value, with 51.1% of its seventh buyback program completed. The company continues to focus on long-term value creation, supported by its diversified portfolio and commitment to ESG principles.
