Grolleau Secures Major Contracts with Chantiers de l’Atlantique

November 05, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Grolleau (FR:ALGRO) has released an update.

Grolleau has secured new contracts valued at 3 million euros to supply cabin doors to Chantiers de l’Atlantique, reinforcing their long-standing partnership. These orders will contribute to Grolleau’s financial growth as they aim to double their turnover by 2025-26. The company is recognized for its high-quality, reliable products, crucial for the demanding standards of the cruise industry.

