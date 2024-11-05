Grolleau Secures Major Contracts with Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Grolleau (FR:ALGRO) has released an update.
Grolleau has secured new contracts valued at 3 million euros to supply cabin doors to Chantiers de l’Atlantique, reinforcing their long-standing partnership. These orders will contribute to Grolleau’s financial growth as they aim to double their turnover by 2025-26. The company is recognized for its high-quality, reliable products, crucial for the demanding standards of the cruise industry.
