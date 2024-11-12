News & Insights

Grolleau Anticipates Growth Amid Revenue Decline

November 12, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Grolleau (FR:ALGRO) has released an update.

Grolleau reports a 7% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €30.9 million, amidst a challenging third quarter. Despite this, the company anticipates improved performance in the fourth quarter and reaffirms its annual revenue target of €41 million. Key activities include deliveries for data centers, smart city projects, and energy collaborations, signaling potential growth ahead.

