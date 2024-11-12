Grolleau Anticipates Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Grolleau (FR:ALGRO) has released an update.
Grolleau reports a 7% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €30.9 million, amidst a challenging third quarter. Despite this, the company anticipates improved performance in the fourth quarter and reaffirms its annual revenue target of €41 million. Key activities include deliveries for data centers, smart city projects, and energy collaborations, signaling potential growth ahead.
For further insights into FR:ALGRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Loblaw (TSE:L) Shares Dip After Earnings Report
- ‘Steep Slide Is Likely to Continue,’ Says Analyst About Spirit Airlines Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.