Grolleau Anticipates Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Grolleau (FR:ALGRO) has released an update.

Grolleau reports a 7% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €30.9 million, amidst a challenging third quarter. Despite this, the company anticipates improved performance in the fourth quarter and reaffirms its annual revenue target of €41 million. Key activities include deliveries for data centers, smart city projects, and energy collaborations, signaling potential growth ahead.

For further insights into FR:ALGRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.