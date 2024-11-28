Grit Real Estate Strengthens African Platform with $100M Boost

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GB:GR1T) has released an update.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has successfully completed a $100 million recapitalization of its subsidiary, Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), with a significant $48.5 million investment from the Public Investment Corporation on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund. This injection aims to reduce debt and finance high-yielding, sustainable development projects across Africa. The strategic move reinforces GREA’s position as a key growth platform in the region, with new board appointments reflecting strengthened partnerships.

