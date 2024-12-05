Grit Real Estate Partners with Broll for Operational Boost

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GB:GR1T) has released an update.

Grit Real Estate Income Group has formed a strategic partnership with Broll Property Group to optimize operations and reduce costs by approximately $1 million annually. This collaboration will see Broll manage Grit’s property and facilities, excluding certain assets, allowing Grit to concentrate on impact real estate development. The partnership aims to streamline operations, leveraging Broll’s expertise to enhance asset management and efficiency.

