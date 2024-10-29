Grit Real Estate Adjusts Results Release Date

News & Insights

October 29, 2024

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GB:GR1T) has released an update.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has announced a change in the release date of its full-year results, now set for October 31, 2024. Investors are invited to participate in a live webcast and conference call, offering a platform to engage directly with the company. This provides an opportunity for shareholders and potential investors to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and future prospects.

