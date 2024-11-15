News & Insights

Grindr Appoints Daniel I. Weinstein as CAO

November 15, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grindr ( (GRND) ) has provided an announcement.

Grindr Inc. has announced the appointment of Daniel I. Weinstein as its new Chief Accounting Officer, effective November 26, 2024, following Kye Chen’s departure. Weinstein, who previously held leadership roles at BuzzFeed and MongoDB, brings extensive experience to the role. He will receive a competitive compensation package, including a base salary, bonus, and stock grants, reflecting the company’s commitment to attracting top talent in the evolving digital landscape.

