Grifols reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA of EUR 462M, up 26.7% in constant currency

Revenue increased by 12.4% in constant currencty to EUR 1.793B for the third quarter and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 grew by 26.7% cc to EUR 462M. Nacho Abia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am proud of the strong third quarter performance delivered by the entire Grifols (GRFS) team. We have successfully built growth momentum, maintained disciplined cost control and advanced our continuous improvement initiatives. With this work underway, and our strong fundamentals, we continue to make progress on achieving our 2024 targets.”

