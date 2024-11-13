Griffon sees FY25 revenue $2.6B, consensus $2.66B

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $575M-$600M. The company said, “We expect Griffon (GFF) fiscal year 2025 revenue to be consistent with 2024 at $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $575 million to $600 million, excluding unallocated costs of $55 million and charges related to strategic review retention costs of approximately $5 million. Free cash flow, including capital expenditures of $65 million, is expected to exceed net income, with depreciation of $42 million and amortization of $23 million. Fiscal year 2025 interest expense is expected to be $102 million, and Griffon’s normalized tax rate is expected to be 28%. From a segment perspective, we anticipate 2025 HBP and CPP revenue will both be in line with 2024. We anticipate 2025 EBITDA margin at HBP to continue to be in excess of 30% and at CPP to be in excess of 9%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GFF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.