Gries Sold SLDE on a Plan He Set Before the Decline

Key Points

56,424 shares were sold indirectly via GRM Family Limited Partnership for a total of ~$1.05 million between May 5 and May 6, 2026.

This transaction represented 2.0% of Gries's total holdings.

No direct shares were impacted; all shares sold were attributed to the GRM Family Limited Partnership, leaving direct holdings unchanged at 843,804 shares.

Recent sales reflect a material reduction in available capacity, as holdings have dropped more than 70% since September 2025.

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Robert Gries Jr. Director of Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE), disclosed the indirect sale of 56,424 shares over two transactions on May 5 and May 6, 2026, for a total value of approximately $1.05 million according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 56,424 Shares sold (indirect) 56,424 Transaction value $1.05 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 843,804 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,861,993 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$15.73 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.62); post-transaction value based on May 6, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to prior transactions by Robert Gries Jr?

The 56,424-share sale matches the size of his two most recent sales, but is below the mean sell-only trade size (131,932 shares) due to a larger one-time disposition in June 2025; this moderation is a function of reduced share inventory, not a change in trading approach.

The 56,424-share sale matches the size of his two most recent sales, but is below the mean sell-only trade size (131,932 shares) due to a larger one-time disposition in June 2025; this moderation is a function of reduced share inventory, not a change in trading approach. What entity facilitated the share sale, and does it affect future capacity?

All shares sold in this filing were attributed to the GRM Family Limited Partnership, which remains the primary vehicle for indirect holdings and now retains 1,861,993 shares, limiting future liquidity events to these remaining shares.

All shares sold in this filing were attributed to the GRM Family Limited Partnership, which remains the primary vehicle for indirect holdings and now retains 1,861,993 shares, limiting future liquidity events to these remaining shares. Does this sale meaningfully change Gries's overall exposure to Slide Insurance Holdings?

The transaction reduced total holdings by 2.04%, and Gries continues to hold a combined 2,705,797 shares (direct plus indirect), representing a material continuing exposure to the company.

The transaction reduced total holdings by 2.04%, and Gries continues to hold a combined 2,705,797 shares (direct plus indirect), representing a material continuing exposure to the company. How did market prices at the time of sale compare to current and historical levels?

Shares were sold at a weighted average of $18.62, which is slightly above the current price of $18.46 as of May 8, 2026, during a period when the stock has declined 8.84% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $490.98 million Dividend yield 0.00% 1-year price change -8.80%

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 6, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers property and casualty insurance products, primarily underwriting single family and condominium policies.

Generates revenue through insurance premiums, leveraging risk assessment and underwriting expertise to manage profitability.

Serves homeowners and property owners, with a focus on the residential real estate market in the United States.

Slide Insurance Holdings is a property and casualty insurance holding company with a focus on the residential sector. The company leverages data-driven underwriting and risk management to deliver insurance solutions tailored to single family and condominium owners. With a scalable platform and disciplined approach, Slide Insurance Holdings aims to capture market share in the U.S. homeowners insurance segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Both transactions were executed under a 10b5-1 plan Gries adopted on December 12, 2025, meaning the decision to sell was made months before these trades cleared — under whatever conditions existed in mid-December, not now. That's a meaningful distinction: plan sales are pre-scheduled liquidity events, not market calls. What's worth watching going forward isn't this tranche but any deviation from the plan's established cadence — an amendment, an acceleration, or a discretionary sale filed outside the plan entirely. Those would carry real signal. A director liquidating roughly 2% of a 2.7 million share position on a schedule he locked in six months ago, in two equal tranches, tells you more about a structured liquidity plan than it does about his view of the company.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.