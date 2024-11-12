Grenergy Announces 9-Month Results Presentation

Grenergy Renovables S.A (ES:GRE) has released an update.

Grenergy Renovables S.A. is set to release its 9-month 2024 financial results on December 3, 2024, followed by a virtual presentation to discuss the outcomes. Investors and market watchers might find this an opportune moment to gain insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

