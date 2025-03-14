Greif, Inc. Receives Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Second Consecutive Year

Greif, Inc. received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the second consecutive year, highlighting its engaged workforce and culture.

Greif, Inc., a leader in industrial packaging, has been awarded the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the second consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to a high-quality workplace culture. CEO Ole Rosgaard expressed gratitude towards the company’s over 14,000 employees worldwide for their dedication to prioritizing both people and performance. Gallup’s extensive workplace study, which analyzes employee engagement and performance, confirms that engaged organizations achieve better business outcomes. Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, emphasized that colleague engagement is essential for safety, customer service, and financial success. Greif continues to strive for excellence in customer service and products across various sectors, supported by its extensive global workforce.

Potential Positives

Greif, Inc. has been recognized for the second consecutive year with the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, highlighting its commitment to a high-performance and engaged workplace culture.

The recognition by Gallup underscores Greif's capability to attract and retain talent, which is pivotal for improving customer service and financial performance.

Gallup's analysis indicates that highly engaged organizations like Greif significantly outperform their peers in multiple business metrics, which could enhance Greif's competitiveness in the market.

Potential Negatives

While Greif celebrates its recognition for workplace excellence, continued reliance on external validation may indicate a need to address underlying employee concerns that require such acknowledgment to boost morale or engagement.

FAQ

What is the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA)?

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recognizes organizations with best-in-class workplaces based on team engagement and performance analysis.

How many years has Greif received the GEWA?

Greif has received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for two consecutive years, highlighting its commitment to workplace excellence.

Who is the CEO of Greif, Inc.?

Ole Rosgaard is the President and CEO of Greif, Inc., emphasizing the importance of colleague engagement and performance.

What is the significance of colleague engagement at Greif?

Colleague engagement at Greif strengthens safety, improves customer service, and enhances financial performance, contributing to a remarkable company culture.

Where can I find more information about Greif?

Additional information about Greif and its workplace culture can be found on their official website at www.greif.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DELAWARE, Ohio, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has been recognized as a recipient of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for having a best-in-class workplace. This is the second year in a row Greif has received this recognition.





“As a global organization, we are honored Gallup continues to recognize our highly engaged teams and performance-focused culture,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “I am grateful to our more than 14,000 colleagues around the world for consistently demonstrating what it means to prioritize both people and performance.”





Gallup’s analysis of team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.





“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Gallup yet again,” said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Colleague engagement strengthens safety, improves customer service and enhances financial performance. It is fundamental to maintaining an exceptional company culture. We are pleased to be recognized for this important work.”





For more on Greif and its commitment to colleague engagement, visit







www.greif.com/about-2/.











About Greif, Inc.







Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.







Contact:







TJ Struhs





Director, Corporate Communications





207-956-2304 /



tj.struhs@greif.com





