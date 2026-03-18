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Greif (GEF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

March 18, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.62, changing hands as low as $64.63 per share. Greif Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Greif Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.23 per share, with $77.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.57.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Cheap Growth Stocks
 ARBK Videos
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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