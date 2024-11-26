Greenwich LifeSciences partners with GIM in Italy for breast cancer trial

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) announced its partnership with clinical sites in Italy. The company has partnered with “Gruppo Italiano Mammella” – GIM -, the largest academic cooperative breast cancer research group in Italy, including over 150 participating centers and approximately 500 investigators, with 28 clinical trials on-going today. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death from cancer in women in Italy with 15,455 deaths in 2022. Nine of the top enrolling institutions belonging to GIM have agreed to participate in its Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01.

