Greenwave Technology Expects Revenue Growth In 2025

(RTTNews) - Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV), an operator of metal recycling facilities, Wednesday said it expects revenue to grow and margin to expand in fiscal 2025 driven by tariffs on U.S. steel imports.

"During President-elect Trump's first term, U.S. scrap metal recyclers benefited significantly from the administration's trade policies - tariffs materially increased the cost of imported steel, leading to significant increases in the prices of domestic recycled metals," the company said in a statement.

