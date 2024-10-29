Greenvale Energy Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Limited is making strategic moves with its recent acquisition of an 80% interest in the Douglas River Uranium Project in Northern Territory, enhancing its portfolio with promising prospects in uranium, tin, and gold. Additionally, the company is advancing its Alpha Project with a new test program to refine its premium-grade product, and has extended its permit for the West Walker Helium Project, signaling steady progress and potential growth in the energy sector.

