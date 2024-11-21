GreenTree Hospitality sees 2024 hotel revenue down 8% year-over-year

2024 hotel revenue guidance is based on operating performance so far this year, in particular lower than expected travel in Q3, and the strategic review of its LO hotels segment that led to the net closure of 9 hotels by the end of Q3 and contributed nearly half of the decline.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GHG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.