GreenTech Metals Expands Drilling at Whundo Project

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.
GreenTech Metals Ltd. is set to embark on a second stage of drilling at its Whundo Copper-Zinc project in West Pilbara, aiming to significantly expand resources. This 4,000-meter diamond core drilling program, backed by recent funding, will focus on under-explored mineralized areas and employ downhole electromagnetic surveys to pinpoint further resource extensions. Investors are keenly watching this development, as the potential expansion could substantially enhance the project’s economic prospects.
