News & Insights

Stocks

GreenTech Metals Expands Drilling at Whundo Project

December 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GreenTech Metals Ltd. is set to embark on a second stage of drilling at its Whundo Copper-Zinc project in West Pilbara, aiming to significantly expand resources. This 4,000-meter diamond core drilling program, backed by recent funding, will focus on under-explored mineralized areas and employ downhole electromagnetic surveys to pinpoint further resource extensions. Investors are keenly watching this development, as the potential expansion could substantially enhance the project’s economic prospects.

For further insights into AU:GRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.