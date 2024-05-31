News & Insights

Greenstone Shareholders Approve Horizon Merger

May 31, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Greenstone Resources Limited (AU:GSR) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited and Horizon Minerals Limited are set to merge after Greenstone’s shareholders and optionholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed schemes of arrangement. Over 85% of voting shareholders and nearly 95% of optionholders supported the resolutions, with total votes cast in favor exceeding 96% and 99% respectively. This merger, however, is still subject to customary conditions as detailed in the Scheme Implementation Deed.

