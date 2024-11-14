Greens Co. Ltd. Sees Strong Sales Growth

Greens Co. Ltd. (JP:6547) has released an update.

Greens Co. Ltd. reported a significant year-on-year increase in net sales by 19.3% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, although the growth in operating profit was modest at 0.9%. The company maintained its earnings per share compared to the previous year, reflecting steady financial performance amid fluctuating profits.

