GreenRoc Mining Raises Funds for Greenland Projects

GreenRoc Mining PLC has successfully raised £238,311 through the placement of over 13 million new shares, with additional funding expected from major stakeholders post-audit results. The funds will enhance feasibility studies for a graphite Active Anode Materials (AAM) Plant, support the Amitsoq graphite mine’s development in Greenland, and facilitate applications for strategic project status under EU regulations. The capital will also aid in identifying plant locations, completing technical tests, and pursuing strategic partnerships.

