GreenRoc Mining Boosts Fundraising for Greenland Projects

GreenRoc Mining Plc, a part of Alba Mineral Resources’ portfolio, has successfully raised £238,311 through a share placing to fund its critical mineral projects in Greenland, including the development of a graphite Active Anode Materials Plant. The financing round saw significant backing from Alba Mineral Resources and its management, with further funding anticipated post-audit results. The proceeds will enable GreenRoc to advance its purification methods, finalize ore beneficiation tests, and prepare for an exploitation license application in Greenland.

