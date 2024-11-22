Greenridge Exploration Unveils Promising Copper Project Findings

Greenridge Exploration Inc (TSE:GXP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has completed its 2024 exploration program at the Weyman Copper Project, with promising results from soil surveys and mapping. The company identified a significant alteration zone in the southwestern part of the property, which could indicate potential copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. An assessment report is being finalized, with results expected soon.

For further insights into TSE:GXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.