Greenpro Capital forms consortium to develop Thailand entertainment complex

Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) announced that a tripartite consortium involving Royal Turf Club of Thailand under Royal Patronage, Capital Trust Group and Greenpro Capital will be spearheading the proposed business development of Thailand Entertainment Complex, a $6 billion mega entertainment complex that will include a horse-racing track, 6-star hotels, golf courses, restaurants, theatres, sports complex, concert halls, cultural centre, and shopping complex. The entertainment complex is expected to support Thai and foreign tourists, including around 50,000 club members worldwide. Up to five areas in Bangkok and its surrounding areas have been proposed for the complex, among them Khlong Toei, Lat Krabang and Nong Chok. Under the Consortium Agreement, all three parties agreed to pool resources and seek strategic active investors who would be keen to develop the project into a “Green Edutainment Center” which have sustainable, ESG-orientated and green-technology features. CTG and Greenpro Capital will lead the fundraising campaigns via both conventional capital markets and digital cryptocurrency channels.

