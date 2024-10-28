GreenPower Motor receives $18.5M EPA order for 50 electric school buses

GreenPower Motor (GP) has finalized the particulars for the order for 50 all-electric Type D BEAST and Mega BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST and Nano BEAST Access school buses for seven county school districts in West Virginia funded by the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The order is through GreenPower’s West Virginia dealer. GreenPower collaborated with its Dealer and Highland Electric Fleet and they, collectively, made depot visits to each school district to establish their needs. They then provided guidance on the charging infrastructure, drafted the application, met with the school districts’ Boards of Education for approval, and submitted the grant application to the EPA.

